Louisiana man arrested for allegedly trying to set his mother on fire

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (The Livingston Parish News) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), with assistance from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a Livingston man for allegedly trying to set his mother on fire.

Jacobi Smith, 29, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on one count each of Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Aggravated Arson.

In the morning hours of November 17, the Livingston Parish Fire Department responded to the 17000 block of Union Landing for a report of a small fire inside of a residential trailer. Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire extinguished, but also discovered one of the occupants covered in gasoline. The SFM was then requested to investigate.

Through witness statements, deputies learned the owner of the home, Smith’s mother, and Smith, got into an argument. During the dispute, Smith announced he had set something on fire in a bedroom. While Smith’s mother was extinguishing the fire, Smith poured gasoline on her. She was able to escape the home unharmed and call for help.

Warrants were then obtained for Smith’s arrest. With the assistance of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Smith was located on the 18th and taken into custody.