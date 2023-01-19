AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Avoyelles Parish man was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), deputies received a complaint on Jan. 13 reporting a subject impersonating a police officer. APSO Deputies and Detectives discovered after an investigation that Patrick Paul Miller, 45, was not a commissioned deputy, despite his claims. A search of his residence resulted in the confiscation of the police uniform(s) he used.

Miller was arrested for false personation of a peace officer, as well as other active arrest warrants for obscenity, 2 counts of contempt of court, failure to appear and tampering with the surveillance or monitoring system of a nearby resident.

He was booked at the APSO Jail Facility. His bond was set at $100,000.