DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a reported “physical altercation resulting in shots fired,” according to the Zachary Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. and initiated an investigation.

The alleged incident took place prior to officers arriving at the scene.

Zachary PD arrested Jasper Patton, 22, of Pitkin.

The 22-year-old was taken to the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

According to the Zachary Police Department, “Patton was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.”

There were no reported injuries related to this incident.

ZPD says “the incident is closed and is considered “cleared by arrest.”

Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill is located at 123 Aspen Square.