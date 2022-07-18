BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently noticed a suspicious person near the Ragusa Meat Market on Greenwell St.

On Sunday, July 17, the deputy first saw someone who had been arrested on prior occasions.

That person was 27-year-old Rantrell Williams, of Baton Rouge.

The affidavit states that Williams “had three active bench warrants for his arrest.”

Williams fled with two others in a Black SUV before the trooper could question the 27-year-old.

A traffic stop ensued and Williams was taken into a custody.

Along with Williams, 24-year-old Keith Wilson and 35-year-old Lynnette Jones were in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

Jones was the driver of the SUV and agreed to let the deputy conduct a search.

A bag containing various drugs was found in the vehicle.

A list of what was seized from the SUV is spelled out below:

  • 34 tablets of Alprazolam (2mg) Schedule 4
  • 96 Tablets of Oxycodone Hydrochloride (10mg) Schedule 2
  • 8 Tablets of Amphetamine (30mg) Schedule 2
  • 1 Tablet of Clozapine (100mg) Schedule 4
  • 1 opened pack of Camel Turkish Blend Cigarettes
  • Loaded .380 Semiautomatic Pistol Bersa Thunder
  • 2.4 grams of Synthetic Marijuana

Jones and Williams denied that the bag belonged to them and both pointed to 24-year-old Keith Wilson, of Baton Rouge as the owner.

The 24-year-old denied being the owner of the bag and its contents.

The affidavit states that Wilson has “several felony arrests and convictions listed on his record.”

The 24-year-old is facing the charges listed below:

  • Illegal Carrying of Weapons (with CDS) 
  • Possession Of Firearm Or Carrying Concealed Weapon By A Person Convicted Of Certain Felonies 
  • Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid
  • Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule II
  • Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule IV

Wilson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday, July 17.