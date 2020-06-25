Louisiana man admits to stealing hearse and leaving the state with it

LEESVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 28-year-old Louisiana man is in trouble with the law after allegedly stealing a hearse from a funeral home.

Nolan Wilder, of Anacoco is facing multiple charges after admitting to driving a hearse from the Labby’s Funeral Home to Texas and back to Anacoco.

Authorities say the theft happened on June 19th and upon his return from Texas, Wilder abandoned the hearse in Anacoco.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says, “Wilder also admitted to removing decorative accessories from the vehicle in an effort to make it have a different appearance.”

Wilder is facing these charges:

One count of Theft of a motor vehicle

One count of Criminal damage to property

One count of Criminal Trespassing

Wilder’s is currently in the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and bond is set at $37,000.00.

