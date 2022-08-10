RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into the possible dealing of drugs ended with the arrest of Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux.

Benoit was arrested over the weekend and “charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, as well as possession of suboxone,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Over the weekend, a traffic stop was initiated on Benoit.

LPSO says that a subsequent search of Benoit’s vehicle uncovered “approximately 58 grams of a substance believed to be a mix of heroin and fentanyl.”

Further investigation led narcotics agents to search the home of Jared Benoit.

Agents located more heroin as well as suboxone at this location.

The Thibodaux man was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on $155,000 bond.