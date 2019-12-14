Louisiana man accused of killing 3 convicted in first trial

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (AP) – (12/14/19) A Louisiana man accused of killing three men and wounding a fourth in shootings in two parishes was found guilty of first degree murder in one of the deaths.

News outlets reported that an East Feliciana Parish jury found 38-year-old Ryan Sharpe guilty Friday in the October 2017 death of Brad Defranceschi.

The four shootings, which all happened in a rural area north of Baton Rouge, left residents on edge for weeks during the summer and fall of 2017.

Charges remain pending in the other three cases.

