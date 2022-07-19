CPSO: "An arrest is an indication that probable cause exists to believe the subject was involved in the offense alleged. A person is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were asked to investigate a reported battery over the weekend.

Detectives made contact with the victim at a hospital around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.

“During the initial investigation CPSO Violent Crimes detectives learned the victim had been arguing with an acquaintance at which time Seth A. Barrick, 24, Lake Charles, struck the victim in the head with an unidentified object,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Barrick allegedly made off with the victim’s wallet.

A search ensued for the 24-year-old from Lake Charles.

Deputies found Barrick on Sunday and transported him to the Calcasieu Correction Center.

Barrick is facing the charges listed below:

Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery

Armed Robbery

Bond has been set at $110,000 for Seth A. Barrick.

CPSO says, “The victim was airlifted to a hospital out of town and is listed in critical condition.”