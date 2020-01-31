Louisiana man, 18, accused of killing bald eagle, hawk

HOMER, La. (AP) – (1/31/20) An 18-year-old Homer man is accused of wildlife crimes that include killing a bald eagle and a hawk.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says in a news release that that when investigators looked into two tips that Daniel Smith of Homer had killed a bald eagle, he denied the allegation.

However, agents got a search warrant for Smith’s truck and phone, and found an eagle feather in the truck.

Department spokesman Adam Einck says they also found photos and videos of other wildlife violations, some of them involving 19-year-old twins and a juvenile.

