Louisiana husband and wife indicted on child rape charges

SABINE PARISH, La. (AP) – (12/15/19) A north Louisiana husband and wife have been indicted on child rape charges stemming from their arrests this summer.

Sabine Parish District Attorney Don Burkett tells local news outlets that the indictments were handed up Thursday.

Dustin Lee Crow faces six counts of first-degree rape and Samantha Crow faces three counts of first-degree rape.

Both are 30-year-old Noble residents. Prosecutors have separately filed criminal charges including multiple counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery.

The alleged victims are younger than 13. The couple also faces child pornography charges in federal court in Shreveport.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.