Louisiana doctor sentenced to 21 months for disability fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana surgeon has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison in a Social Security theft case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Shreveport says 60-year-old John T. Owings of Shreveport was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months.

The release says Owings is a former chief of trauma at the LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. He was convicted in 2019.

Prosecutors say he applied for disability benefits in 2008 and continued receiving the benefits after returning to work in 2012.

He received the benefits through June of 2017. Owings was ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution.