FILE – This undated provided by Caddo Correctional Center in Shreveport, La., shows Ureka Black. Black, accused of throwing two of her children into a lake was indicted on charges of murder and attempted murder on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Caddo Correctional Center via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman accused of throwing two of her children into a lake has been indicted on charges of murder and attempted murder. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that 33-year-old Ureka Rochelle Black of Shreveport was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 10-month-old Joshua Calif Black.

The grand jury that indicted her on Tuesday also charged her with the attempted second-degree murder of the baby’s 5-year-old brother. Police said both boys were thrown into Cross Lake on Sept. 24, 2021. Conviction on the murder charge would bring an automatic sentence of life in prison. Black’s public defender did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.