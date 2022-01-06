West Monroe man arrested after pulling out a gun during an argument, police say

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday January 5, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the 100 block of Central Street in West Monroe due to a reported assault that had taken place.

When deputies arrived, they were advised that 46-year-old Brad Sears confronted the victim regarding a vehicle parked on the street.

Per the police report, while the victim and Sears began yelling at each other, Sears pulled out a “long gun” from behind the door and began pointing it at the victim, who began running away.

After speaking with a witness, officers were advised that the gun was a camo/black pellet style rifle. Sears later admitted to grabbing the rifle, but claims he did not point it at the victim.

Brad Sears was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Aggravated Assault.