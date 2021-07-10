Waffle House waitress arrested after allegedly getting high in the bathroom

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday July 10 at 4am, officers with the Monroe Police Department’s HEAT team were advised that a waitress at the Waffle House on North 18th Street was getting high in the restroom.

Per the arrest report, officers encountered 31-year-old Candace Townsend after she exited the men’s restroom. As officers began questioning Townsend, she advised she was only using the restroom and attempted to walk away.

When officers began investigating the restroom she had exited, Townsend ran back into the restroom, and grabbed a pink and white bag on the counter and attempted to hide it behind her back.

Eventually, Townsend admitted during questioning that she was smoking meth in the restroom, she also admitted to having meth and marijuana in the bag.

After searching Townsend’s bag, officers located two clear cellophane bags of crystal meth, a clear bag of marijuana, two Subutex pills, and a warm glass meth pipe.

Townsend was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center on Possession of CDS I, II and III, as well as Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.