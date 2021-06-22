Union Parish man arrested on several charges; including kidnapping and child pornography

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man believed to be in possession of child pornography.

According to deputies, on Friday, June 18, 2021, they got a tip sent through the Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) to one of the Union Parish Deputies. The tip claimed a man took pictures and made videos of several sexual acts with a 13-year-old victim.

Deputies tell us on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, they went to the suspect’s house where they arrested Colton Vincent Casey, 21, of Farmerville. When questioned, deputies say, Casey admitted to having contact with the juvenile victim.

Deputies say they searched his phone and found evidence of pornographic videos and pictures involving him and the juvenile.

Deputies say Colton Casey was arrested and booked on the following charges: