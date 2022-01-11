Traffic stop on I-20 lands California couple in jail on drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday January 10 shortly after 2 p.m., troopers with the Louisiana State Police arrested a California couple after a traffic stop led to the discovery of multiple pounds of marijuana.

While conducting a traffic stop eastbound on I-20, troopers noticed a white vehicle fail to move into the left lane or slow down. The vehicle was then pulled over and troopers made contact with the driver, 33-year-old Tiffany Pridgett and her husband Donhante.

After speaking with the couple, troopers requested to search the vehicle and were denied. Officers then brought out a K-9 to sniff the vehicle due to the couple’s suspicious behavior.

Troopers later obtained a warrant to search the vehicle and found approximately 2.2 pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

While searching the vehicle, troopers noticed Donhante chewing on the paper card holder for a hotel room key in an attempt to destroy the key.

Troopers later located the room in which the Pridgetts were staying and found an additional approximate 9 pounds of marijuana.

Tiffany and Donhante Pridgett were arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Tiffany Pridgett –

Failure to Yield for an Emergency Vehicle

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana

Donhante Pridgett –