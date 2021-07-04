Traffic stop in Monroe turns into assault on a police officer

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday July 3 shortly after midnight, Monroe Police attempted a traffic stop on a silver Malibu that was driving 71 in a 50 MPH zone on US 165 South.

Per the arrest report, when officers made contact with the driver, 31-year-old Shawn Trimble, he gave fake names and an incorrect SSN initially. When officers tried to place him under arrest, he fled on foot behind the Wossman Shell station.

When officers caught up to Trimble, he was tazed, though it allegedly had no affect on him, and he punched an officer in the face causing a laceration above the eye, causing the officer to receive medical attention. Another officer reportedly began tazing Trimble while he continued to attempt running until he finally was able to be placed in handcuffs.

While investigating Trimble, it was determined that he is wanted out of Baton Rouge for Armed Robbery. Officers also detected strong odors of alcohol and marijuana on Trimble, and he reportedly had a Blood Alcohol Content level of .023 Grams%.

Trimble was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center on the following charges: