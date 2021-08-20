State Police arrest New Orleans man for trafficking a child

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Friday morning, Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Orleans Police Department, made their fifth arrest in conjunction with the trafficking of a juvenile from an investigation that began in 2018.

Troopers had an arrest warrant on 30-year-old Cornell Cobbins of New Orleans. While serving the arrest warrant on Cobbins, two handguns and a rifle were found and confiscated.

According to police, Cobbins was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Prison with trafficking a child for sexual purposes and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Louisiana State Police continue to urge the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.