MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday January 23, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Mcguire Ranch Road at Nutland Road in reference to a shooting.

Witnesses told officers that they saw two black males dressed in black, shooting a handgun at a passing vehicle.

Deputies eventually made contact with the 19-year-old suspects Kellup Martin and Zackery Martin at Ticheli Road and Parker Drive.

According to the arrest report, when deputies made contact, they saw Kellup pull a gun from his jacket and throw it onto the ground. They also noticed a gun concealed in Zackery’s jacket pocket.

While being questioned, Kellup admitted that he fired two rounds from his weapon, Zackery also admitted to owning the gun in his pocket which had a serial number that was painted over.

Kellup and Zackery Martin were both arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Kellup Martin –

Illegal Carrying of Weapons, 1st Offense

Possession of Firearm by a Felon

Zackery Martin –