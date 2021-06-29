Ruston Police searching for theft suspect

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of using stolen cards at the Ruston Walmart.

According to police, the unidentified man is believed to have used stolen cards to shop. Police did not tell us what he tried to buy or how he got the cards.

Courtesy: Ruston Police Department

Police are asking that if you have any information that can help find this man you are asked to call Ruston Police at 318-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111, or you can submit your tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com, or text “TIP515” to Crimes (274637).

Police tell us they are offing a cash reward for any tip that leads to an arrest or an indictment.