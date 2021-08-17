Park shooting: boys, 14 and 16, accused of attempted murder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Police in southwest Louisiana say a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are accused of attempted murder in a shooting at a city park.

Lake Charles police say in a news release that the younger boy was arrested Tuesday on one count each of attempted first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.

Police say he and the older boy are both being held in the city’s juvenile detention center. The 16-year-old was arrested July 30, three days after the shooting in Huber Park sent two people to a hospital.

He is being held on the same charges as the younger boy, plus a second count of attempted murder.

