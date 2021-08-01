One dead, Four shot after man goes on Sunday crime spree







BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)– One person is dead and four others injured after a man went on a crime rampage in Baton Rouge Sunday morning.

The initial incident occurred just after 9 a.m. in a domestic dispute where the suspect allegedly stabbed his grandmother to death and stabbed his mother in the neck at a home on John Newcombe Avenue.

The suspect then is said to have stolen the grandmother’s car and fled to the Highland Park Marketplace area where it is believed he ditched her car and attempted to steal another vehicle. Allegedly three were shot, some of who were in their cars according to authorities.

Eventually the suspect was able to steal a car from a man who had just pulled up to the Ochsner Urgent Care Center in the shopping center.

Personnel from the Urgent Care assisted those who were injured on the scene and all are expected to survive.

The accused is said to have driven off leading police on a chase that ultimately ended near the CVS at the intersection of Jefferson and Bluebonnet where the suspect fled the scene on foot. Gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was hit.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

This is a developing story.

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.