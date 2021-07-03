Monroe woman arrested after stealing a motor vehicle

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday July 3 shortly before 11am, Monroe Police Officers were dispatched to the Super 1 Foods on Louisville Avenue in reference to a motor vehicle theft.

Per the arrest report, when officers arrived on scene they were advised by the complainant that she was transporting 72-year-old Brenda Pron when she made a brief stop at the store. Upon exiting the store, she advised that Pron had taken off in her 2014 Cadillac XTS.

Officers eventually located Pron in the vehicle at at Chase Bank on Sterlington Road. When officers advised her of her rights, she refused to give a statement and began continuously yelling for her purse.

Pron was eventually booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Failure to Appear.