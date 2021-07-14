Monroe man arrested on 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday July 13 shortly after 10 p.m, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Lakeshore drive.

Per the arrest report, when deputies arrived they were advised that 28-year-old Edward Johnson showed up while the victim and her family were moving out of his house, and he began pointing a black AR-style handgun at them.

While pointing the gun at the four victims, Johnson allegedly said he would “kill all of them”, at which point they began to flee towards their vehicles. Johnson then went inside the home and produced a second black AR-15 rifle, and began pointing both weapons at the family as they were leaving.

Johnson then left the residence in his vehicle and was eventually stopped by deputies at the intersection of Highway 139 and Gumbo Drive. After making contact with Johnson, he stated that he did not point guns at anybody; he said he pulled up, exchanged words with the family and then left.

A search of Johnson yielded two firearms, two mason jars of suspected marijuana, a box of rolling papers, multiple loaded magazines, and boxes of ammunition.

Johnson was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: