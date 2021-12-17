Louisiana man arrested on charges of Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the morning hours of Friday December 17, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Deontae Franklin on charges of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor.

Per court records, the arrest came as part of an investigation that began on October 22, 2021 when the mother of a 14-year-old juvenile complained about inappropriate/sexually charged messages being sent on Instagram.

During the investigation process, deputies submitted a warrant for, and received a record of Franklin’s messages from the Social Media site.

After reviewing the messages sent between Franklin and the victim, it should be noted that the victim told Franklin multiple times that she was 14, and repeatedly declined his sexual advances, yet he persisted in messaging her.

At one point in the conversation, after being denied by the victim, Franklin’s contact became more threatening.

It should also be noted that two days before the aforementioned investigation began, Franklin was arrested in Grambling on charges of Possession of a Firearm on School Campus and Trespassing.