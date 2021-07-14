Local man arrested after alleged lewd acts in public

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday July 13 shortly before 4 a.m., West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 2500 block of North 8th street in reference to suspicious activity.

Per the arrest report, officers were advised that a white male was seen walking down the street with his pants down, playing with himself while walking towards a street light.

The witness advised that the man, later identified as 27-year-old Caleb Dillard, was also seen bending over multiple times, attempting to place his fingers inside of his anus. The witness also provided a picture to officers showing a white male wearing the same clothes as Dillard, performing the alleged act.

Dillard denied the accusations, and was later arrested on one count of Obscenity, and transported to the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center.