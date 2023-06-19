LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police Department was contacted by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office after a subject in their custody for unrelated crimes confessed to committing a homicide at a residence in Lafayette.

After speaking with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Lafayette PD conducted a welfare check at a residence located in the 200 block of Leonie Street. Upon arrival, officers located evidence that a homicide did indeed occur.

Investigators were called to the scene and commenced an active homicide investigation. As a result, investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Justin Lee Webber, 40.

Webber was booked into the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office jail on 1 count of first degree murder and is pending extradition back to Lafayette.

The victim has been identified as Randall Duplechin, 65, of Lafayette.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).