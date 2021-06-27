‘God told me to come here’ Louisiana man arrested after getting high and driving to prison

MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) — Shortly after midnight on Saturday June 27, a deputy with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint at the front gate of the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Per the arrest report, when deputies arrived, they were pointed towards a car in the parking lot that belonged to 35-year-old Bobby Koch. When deputies approached Koch, he allegedly got out of the car and stated “God told me to come here.”

When officers asked Koch if he was high, he replied stating that he got high on methamphetamine before going up there. He then reportedly stated that God told him to go and get his family out of OCC.

After placing Koch in handcuffs, officers searched his vehicle and found a backpack with a suspected bag of meth, which he claimed to which he claimed ownership.

Koch was then escorted inside OCC and booked on one count of Possession of a CDS-II.