Fugitive wanted by US Marshalls arrested while driving stolen car in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday June 25, shortly before 2am, officers with the West Monroe Police Department pulled over a vehicle at the 100 block of Thomas Road.

Per the arrest report, as officers were pulling the vehicle over, they were advised that it was reported stolen out of Jackson parish.

After speaking with the driver, 39-year-old Lionel Cantu, officers were advised that Cantu was a fugitive from justice and is Wanted by the US Marshall Service.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, officers found two suspected methamphetamine pipes.

Cantu was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center on charges of Fugitive From Justice, Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal possession of stolen things.