WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday January 30, while executing a narcotics search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Drew Avenue, officers with the West Monroe Police Department made a gruesome discovery.

According to the arrest report, as officers arrived at the home, they located a dog suffering from “severe injuries”. The dog, reported to be 6-8 months old, had wounds on its face and legs.

Officers noted that the animal was also malnourished and lying next to a urine soaked pad that had been there for several days and contacted Animal Control.

During the investigation, 24-year-old Augusta Walker Jr. arrived at the home and demanded to see the search warrant, he also reportedly wanted to retrieve the dog.

While at the scene, officers advise that Walker was told numerous times to wait until the investigation was complete.

After reportedly continuing to argue and refusing to leave, officers attempted to place Walker in handcuffs at which time he began bending over and reaching for his mid-section to avoid arrest.

When officers eventually questioned Walker, he advised that the dog in the house belongs to him, and the injuries came from it being hit by a car a few weeks earlier. Walker also admitted that he has not taken the dog to a veterinarian for treatment.

The dog was taken into the care of Animal Control and Walker was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Resisting An Officer and one count of Cruelty to Animals.