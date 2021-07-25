Deputy injured, suspect dead following armed standoff at Crowley apartment complex

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Authorities say a suspect involved in a standoff with officers at a Crowley apartment complex on Sunday is dead.

The name of the complex is the Kathy Apartments.

State Police confirmed with News 10 that a shooting preceded an hours-long standoff with law enforcement agencies at the apartment complex.

The standoff started around noon and ended around 3 p.m.

Police said warrants were being served when gunfire erupted between the suspect and police.

The injured deputy was taken to a local hospital and is confirmed as stable.

After a period of time of not being able to contact the suspect, police forced their way inside the apartment and found the suspect deceased.

It remains unknown if the suspect shot himself or if he was shot during an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

