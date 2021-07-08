Concordia Parish Sheriff’s looking for 2 convicted sex offenders

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In a pair of releases today from the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, they are currently looking for two convicted sex offenders.

The first wanted suspect is 47-year-old Michael Rollins who was last known to be in the Natchez Mississippi area.

Rollins is being charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Battery, and is Wanted for three counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

The other subject being sought after is 30-year-old Darien Wright.

Wright is believed to be in Texas, and is charged with Sexual Battery, and Wanted for three counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Rollins or Darient Wright should contact the CPSO, or Detective Lipscomb in the Sex Offender Unit at 318-336-5231 ext 400.