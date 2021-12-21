Calhoun couple arrested for Identity Theft and drug charges after making fraudulent online purchase, police say

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday December 20, a Calhoun couple were arrested while attempting to pickup two 75″ TV’s at Sam’s Club that were purchased fraudulently. The TV’s reportedly have a total value of $1,798.

The arrest comes a day after police were advised by the victim that someone made fraudulent purchases through Sam’s Online in the amount of $1,108.98 by using a stolen credit card.

When officers arrived on-scene, they made contact with 42-year-old Amanda Tedeton, the name placed on the order for pickup. After making contact with Tedeton, officers located the TV’s in a vehicle belonging to 24-year-old Jose Tejeda.

Per the police report, while officers were making contact with Tejeda, they noticed a glass pipe containing suspected meth residue, and .5 grams of suspected meth in the vehicle.

Authorities also located a pill bottle containing 65 Amitriptyline Hydrochloride pills, which Tejeda did not have a prescription for.

Tedeton and Tejeda were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Amanda Tedeton –

Identity Theft

Jose Tejeda –