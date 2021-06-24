Brothers are accused of trying to kill Louisiana law officer

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Police say two brothers accused of trying to kill a Louisiana law officer have been arrested in Mississippi.

Vicksburg police said 24-year-old Jayvonte Gill and 18-year-old Cazzerrick Gill were arrested Wednesday.

The Vicksburg Post reports that the Gills are wanted on attempted murder charges. Police say they’re accused of shooting at Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana during a vehicle pursuit on Tuesday.

It wasn’t known early Thursday whether the Gills have an attorney who could be reached for comment.