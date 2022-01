BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday January 6, the Bastrop Police Department arrested 50-year-old Letha Heckford on 2 counts of Cruelty to a Juvenile.

In addition to the arrest of Heckford, a local elementary school teacher, Bastrop Police also arrested 41-year-old Thomas Jackson on one count of Cruelty to a Juvenile.

Heckford and Jackson were both booked into the Morehouse Parish Jail. Limited information is currently available, but we will keep this story updated as we learn more.