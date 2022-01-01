A dispute over power tools lands a West Monroe man in jail on charges of trespassing and battery

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday December 31 shortly after 9 p.m., deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a disturbance on the 100 block of Neal Avenue.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they were advised by the victim that while using a grinder on their property, 47-year-old Hakan Selleskog came up from behind and began screaming.

The victim told officers that Selleskog grabbed their shirt and a scuffle ensued. After fighting off Selleskog’s attacks, the victim entered their truck and attempted to leave.

While driving off, the police report states that Selleskog jumped onto the running boards and began reaching through the driver side window scratching and clawing and tearing the victim’s shirt sleeve.

Hakan Selleskog did not provide a statement to deputies and was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count each of Criminal Trespass and Simple Battery.