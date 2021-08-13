4 arrests in 2018 killing in south Louisiana

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say four arrests have been made in connection with a killing that happened more than three years ago in the city of Abbeville.

Police told news outlets in the Acadiana region that new evidence led to the arrest of one person on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Marlon Brown.

Three others face related obstruction of justice charges. And more arrests are possible. Brown was shot and killed near his residence in Abbeville on Feb. 7, 2018.

Police have not said what new evidence led to the arrests in what had been considered a cold case.