14 students arrested after fight at Louisiana school

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — More than a dozen students at a Louisiana high school were arrested after a fight Thursday.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release that it happened about 3 p.m. at Southwood High School.

The school’s resource officer, Cpl. Calvin Williams, responded to a fight and, at one point, called for backup.

At least nine deputies arrived to help. Fourteen students, all boys, were arrested. Each will face a charge of disturbing the peace.

One of them also will be charged with battery for punching the assistant principal. Another student, 18-year-old Devin Welch, faces a charge of resisting an officer and interference with the operation of a school.

He’s being held at the Caddo Correctional Center. The others were released to their parents’ custody.