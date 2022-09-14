BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, the Brusly Police Department asked for the public’s help finding a man named Christopher Taplin.

Shortly after this article was posted, Taplin turned himself in at the Brusly Police Department.

Taplin was accused of stalking and kidnapping a 13-year-old student who goes to school in the WBR School System.

Brusly PD said that Taplin has driven school buses for West Baton Rouge Schools.

The child who was kidnapped has been located and is safe.

The ensuing investigation included video and audio recordings.

Taplin is accused of calling the family of the teenager and leaving a message.

On the message, Taplin allegedly proclaimed his love for the teenager and confessed to watching her since she started going to a local middle school.

One one occasion, Taplin allegedly failed to drop the 13-year-old off at school.

Brusly PD said that Taplin then drove the bus to a local high school, dropped off the rest of the students there and then spoke with the teenager.

That is when Taplin allegedly “expressed his feeling for the victim,” according to the Brusly Police Department.

After doing so, Taplin did bring the teenager back to the middle school which she attends in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Taplin was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on Tuesday night and charged with the crimes listed below:

Kidnapping

False Imprisonment

Stalking of a Juvenile

The investigation is ongoing.

Brusly PD said that they are “in contact with two other families where Taplin became a close personal friend through other students on his bus route.”