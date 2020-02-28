Longtime Louisiana teacher accused of child sex crimes

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A longtime teacher and award-winning athletic director at a Louisiana high school has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct involving multiple female students.

News outlets report 59-year-old Joseph Clement was booked Thursday in jail in Houma.

Police say inappropriate behavior involving the Terrebonne High School educator had been going on for quite some time.

The Houma Courier reports Clement has worked at the school since 1999. He was honored with the 2020 Louisiana State Award of Merit at an athletic director’s convention last month.

At least one of the charges involves a woman who was in another school Clement taught at years ago.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.