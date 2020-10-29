Local woman arrested and charged with Murder

DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a murder in Delhi.

According to police, detectives arrested 49-year-old Shana McCullon in connection with the death of Lendon McCullon. She has been charged with 2nd degree murder.

According to detectives, they were contacted on Wednesday, October 28, by Delhi Police in reference to a homicide.

When LSP detectives say after arriving on the scene they were able to determine that Shana McCullon was the primary suspect in the murder of Lendon McCullon.

She was booked into Richland Parish Jail.

Detectives say this is an active investigation.

