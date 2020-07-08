Local woman arrested, accused of assault with a firearm

MONROE, La. – According to the Monroe Police Department, they have arrested a Monroe woman who is accused of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police say they have arrested Shayna Smith after she allegedly pointed a 12 gauge shotgun at a mother and her 2-year-old child.

Witnesses say they saw Shayna Smith and victim arguing over a parking spot.

According to witnesses, Smith then went inside her apartment and came back outside with a 12 gauge shotgun where she proceeded to load the shotgun and point it at the victim and her 2-year-old son.

Police say they made contact with Smith where she was read her Miranda rights and transported to OCC for booking.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.