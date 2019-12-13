Local teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – (12/13/19) An Opelousas Junior High teacher is facing a criminal charge in an investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Hally Batiste, 26, faces one count of sexual misconduct with a student, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.

St. Landry Parish School Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said Batiste has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Penkins said he could not comment on the matter because it is a personnel matter involving a minor.

The Carencro Police Department is assisting with this investigation, Jenkins said.

This is a developing story.

