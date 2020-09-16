Local man arrested for Bank Fraud

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police have arrested a man on one count of Bank Fraud.

According to police, they were called to Iberia Bank on McMillian Road because someone was attempting to cash a fraudulent check.

The employees told police they revived a company wide email warning them about the possibility of someone trying to cash a specific check because someone had attempted to cash the check at another Iberia location.

Police say they attempted to speak with Isreal Nabors and then he began to run away from them. Police say they told Nabors to stop and he did not listen to them. They eventually caught up to him near Thomas Road and police say they placed Nabors in under arrest.

According to the arrest record, Nabors was in custody when police found a pipe that he admitted was used to smoke crack.

When police asked Nabors about the check, he said he earned the check, but would not tell police where he worked who or who gave it to him.