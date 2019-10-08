Livingston Parish looking for homicide suspect in woman’s death

(WVLA/WGMB) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 37-year-old man who authorities consider “armed and dangerous.”

Late Monday night, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 9000 block of Rue De Fleur Dr. in reference to shots fired and a disturbance.

Sheriff Jason Ard says, “Our deputies arrived to find a deceased female with multiple gunshot wounds. We can identify this victim as 31-year-old Jessica Clark. Through investigation, our team has determined that suspect – 37 year old Terrell Anthony – and the victim were involved in a relationship of some sort. We know Anthony arrived at the address earlier in the day, held occupants (not the victim at this time) within the residence against their will and physically took their cellphones from them. We learned after holding the occupants against their will, the victim returned home from a weekend trip. He confronted the victim. Shot her multiple times. Then, fled the scene in her vehicle.”

The shooting victim in this case drove a white 2018 Honda Accord.

Authorities found the Accord at an apartment complex in Denham Springs.

Sheriff Ard says, ‘Domestic violence is an all too common occurrence. It can happen to anyone at anytime. Know that deputies with our Domestic Violence Unit are involved in this case.’

LPSO said, Terrell Anthony of Baton Rouge is wanted for:

First Degree Murder

Simple Robbery

LPSO thinks that the suspect has left the immediate area.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Anthony is currently being supervised by the Office of Probation & Parole. ”

If you have any information about this case, please call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).