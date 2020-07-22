Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on Motor Vehicle Theft charge

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — Detectives with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on a charge of Theft of a Motor Vehicle.
According to detectives, they are searching for Christopher Charles Bell (pictured above).
If you have seen Bell, please call the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111 or Ruston/Lincoln CrimeStoppers at 318-255-1111.
