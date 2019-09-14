Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help locating stolen ATV

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — (9/13/19) The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV theft.

The four-wheeler was taken from a residence located on McCullin Road. The stolen four-wheeler is a red 2017 Honda TRX 420 with a gun rack mounted on the front. The photo shown is similar to the stolen four-wheeler.

If anyone has information about this incident or has seen this stolen item, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)251-5111 or Ruston/Lincoln Crimestoppers at (318)255-1111. You can also submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com. Callers remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest.