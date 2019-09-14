Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help locating stolen ATV

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — (9/13/19) The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV theft.

The four-wheeler was taken from a residence located on McCullin Road. The stolen four-wheeler is a red 2017 Honda TRX 420 with a gun rack mounted on the front. The photo shown is similar to the stolen four-wheeler.

If anyone has information about this incident or has seen this stolen item, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)251-5111 or Ruston/Lincoln Crimestoppers at (318)255-1111. You can also submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com. Callers remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss