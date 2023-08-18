LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday morning around 2:30 AM, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Havins Avenue residence in response to a married couple that discovered a man passed out in one of their beds. It is believed that the suspect climbed through a window.

The couple informed authorities that they were asleep when they allegedly began hearing noises coming from the back of the residence. They followed the noises to the back bedroom, where they found an unidentified man in bed. The couple was unsure who the man was or his reason for breaking in.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Domingo Nehemias Cruz Cifuentes. Cifuentes allegedly pushed an air conditioning unit out of a window and climbed inside the house. When deputies arrived, Cifuentes was sitting on a couch.

Cifuentes’s body reeked of alcohol, and he would stumble and sway when he walked and stood. According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, due to Cifuentes’s intoxicated state, all he could say was that he knew a guy who had lived in the residence and said he could come and stay whenever he needed to.

Cifuentes was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. The suspect was booked for Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Disturbing the Peace by Appearing Intoxicated, and two bench warrants for Failure to Appear in Court. The bond for Cifuentes is set at $5,500.