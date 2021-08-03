Lincoln County woman arrested after mother found dead, wrapped in newspaper

LINCOLN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 3, an Arkansas woman was arrested after her mother was allegedly found dead, wrapped in newspaper, inside their home.

According to KNWA News, Geanee Pike, 54, was charged with abuse of a corpse and financial identity fraud.

Pike, is accused of living with her mother’s, Gloria Pike, 73, dead body while continuing to use the social security disability money that was being deposited into her mother’s account every month.

According to the report, Gloria’s next door neighbor Maness, who lives on the same property, said he hadn’t seen his sister since August 2020.

Police say several attempts were made to locate Gloria there but they were unsuccessful.

Investigators spoke to Geanee Pike on July 21, but she said that her mother wasn’t missing and that she was with an unknown friend at an unknown location.

Geanee Pike told police that she did not have access to her mom’s bank account or credit card. She also did not give consent to a request to search the house, per the report.

Authorities say, upon subpoenaing Gloria Pike’s bank account records, it showed a transaction at the Dollar General in Lincoln County on July 27, 2021.

After the surveillance footage from the store positively identified Geanee Pike using her missing mother’s check card, a search warrant of the home was written for financial identity fraud.

According to the report, during the execution of the search warrant, authorities say the house was in “deplorable living conditions” with no running water.

The body of Gloria Pike was found on a bed in the living room/kitchen area, next to Geanee Pike’s bedroom, wrapped in newspaper from 2020 and then wrapped over the newspaper with bedding, the report states.

According to the report, Geanee Pike was home at the time of the search and said that her mother had died sometime at the end of 2020 of natural causes, but she didn’t report it and just covered her up with a blanket.

Geanee Pike is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center for financial identity fraud and abuse of a corpse.