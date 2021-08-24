Life sentence for white Louisianan who killed Black man

Kenneth Gleason is shown in an undated booking photo provided by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Gleason has received a life sentence for the apparently random killing of a Black man in a park. He also is accused of killing another Black man at a bus stop and firing into the home of a Black family as part of a string of attacks that police said may have been racially motivated. Gleason was found guilty of first-degree murder in April for the killing of Donald Smart, The Advocate reported. Smart, 49, was shot in a park near Louisiana State University as he was walking to his overnight shift as a restaurant dishwasher in September 2017. (East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office via AP)

He wasn’t charged with a hate crime, but an FBI agent testified that Gleason searched the internet around the time of the crimes for topics including Nazi propaganda and white nationalism.